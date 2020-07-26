10.1 inch Tablet Android 9.0 Pie Google GMS Certified Quad Core 2GB RAM 32GB ROM IPS Screen YELLYOUTH 10 in Tablets with GPS Bluetooth WiFi and Dual Camera – Silver



YELLYOUTH 10.1 inch Android Tablet with Google GMS Certified Android 9.0 Pie

Specification:

CPU Processor: RK3363, Quad Core ,1.5Ghz

Operating System: Google Android 9.0 Pie

Size: 10″ IPS Capacitive Screen

Resolution: Max 2560*1600, 1280 * 800 Pixel

Display Technology: Full Size, High Sensitive 5 Point Capacitive Multi Touch Screen

RAM: DDRIII 2GB

Capacity: 32GB

Extend Card: Expandable by MicroSD to 128GB

Battery Type: 3.7V/6000mAh Li-Polymer rechargeable battery(Please Reset the tablet when you charge the tablet first time)

Power Device Type: AC Adapter

Voltage Required: AC 100-240V, DC 5V 2A

Output Device: Built-in Dual Speaker

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (Built-in 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz WLAN Card, Don’t Support 5.0 GHz)

3G :Support 3G Dongle

Bluetooth: BT4.0

Input/Output Connectors:

USB Port: 1 x Micro USB port

Audio Port: 1 x 3.5mm stereo headphone jack

Extend Card Slot: 1 x MicroSD slot ( TF Card Slot )

Camera: Front Camera: 2.0MP, Rear Camera: 5.0MP (Dual Camera)

G-Sensor: Yes ( GPS )

Audio: Built-in MIC & Speaker

HD Video: 1080P HD video

Software: Google Play Pre-Installed, Netflix, Youtube, Flash Supported and many more which can be downloaded from Google Play Store

Dimension: 9.4×6.8×0.4 in (HxWxD)

Weight: 650g

Color: Silver

Package Include:

1 x 10.1 inch Android Tablet ( without MicroSD Card )

1 x AC Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Cable

10.1 inch Tablet with Android 9.0 Pie – The YELLYOUTH tablet silver is Google GMS Certified, it features latest android 9.0 Pie system. The android tablet 10 inch ( also called 10.1 inch ) builts in wifi, gps, bluetooth, front and rear camera, micro sd card slot, It is high performance and ensures everything loads fast.

High Performance Android Tablet – The android tablet 10 inch features a powerful and energy-saving 64 bit quad core processor 1.5GHz, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM delivering quick app launches, smooth games and videos, great overall performance. For example, it can run early education app or online classes more quickly.

This YELLYOUTH android tablet with large size 10″/10.1″ inches multi-touch IPS Screen, The android tablet 10 inch pre-installed Google Play, you can download the apps you love, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, kids apps and more.

Multilingual & Longer power – The 10″ tablet has more than 40 kinds of languages you can choose. It built-in a 6000mAh rechargeable lithium battery, about 4-5 hours playing time, enjoy movies, TV shows, songs, magazines, android apps and games, reading, learning and writing. This tablet is a great companion for your leisure and entertainment.

Expanded Storage and Connection – This android tablet unlocked with micro sd slot ( TF Card ) allows adding up to 128GB of extra space to store songs , videos, photos and other files . Micro usb slot can be used to charge , also can connect to other devices through the OTG cable , such as external keyboard , mouse , speaker etc. The tablets for kids, lovers, parents and elder is good gift and easy to use.