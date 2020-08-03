10.1″ Inch Android Tablet PC,3G Unlocked Phablet 4GB RAM 64GB Storage with Dual sim Card Slots and Cameras,Tablet PC with WiFi,Bluetooth,GPS(Metallic Silver) (Metallic Black)



Product description

Colour Name:Sliver

Specification

Screen 10.1 inch IPS G+P Touch

CPU MT6580 A7 1.5GHz

RAM DDR3 4GB ROM 64GB

Camera Dual camera: 2MP+5MP

Wireless Wifi 802.11b/g/n

2G 3G Support

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; WCDMA: 2100/850MHz

GPS Support

Android 7.0

Bluetooth 4.0

Working Time 5-6 hours

Power Device 5V/2A AC Charger

CE Certification Approved

Packing Including:

1 x 10.1 inch 3G tablet pc

1 x AC Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x usb cable

1x OTG line

1x screen protector

1x touch pen

2xsim card converter

★ AMAZING VIEWER EXPERIENCE : This Android 8.1 tablet with a large HD 10.1 inch 1920*1080 bright IPS screen resolution offers accurate colours, rich crisp content and supports for Games, Video, Facebook, Twitter, MSN, Skype, YouTube, Instagram, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, Surf web and other video sites, which makes a great viewing experience for work and entertainment purposes.

★ POWERFUL PROCESSOR : The light-weight Tablet is built to be a high-performance media tablet with PC-like browser and a robust Octa-Core CPU which lets you into an impressive gaming and multimedia experience. Advanced core power-saving ability provides 4500 mAh rechargeable battery making it perfect for entertainment.

★ UNIQUE FEATURES: Supports WIFI, Bluetooth 4.0, FM, OTG, Micro USB port, GPS, more than 40 languages and 3.5mm Headphone Jack to relax to your favourite music without disturbing others.

★ Built-in Wi-Fi: Wifi enables you stay connected on the go and fast web browsing, checking your email, reading an eBook and Skype with your friends. Supports dual sim card slots ( make phone call and surf the internet ,compatible 2 pieces sim cards standby at the same time ) 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz.

★ STORAGE SPACE – This android tablet with 64 GB of internal storage and a micro SD slot for up to 64 GB of expandable storage enables you to download all your favorite apps seamlessly for multitude of uses. Enjoy millions of movies, songs, apps and games from Play Store which comes pre-installed on your tablet.