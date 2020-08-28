1-year-old Georgia boy dies from Covid-19, youngest reported victim in the state

A medical employee gathers a swab sample from a lady at a Covid -19 mobile test center on the beach in Saint-Nic, France, on August 12. Fred Tanneau/ AFP/Getty Images

French health authorities stated the coronavirus pandemic is “growing exponentially” as they reported a record a boost of 7,379 brand-new everyday cases on Friday– the greatest boost considering that late March.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has actually just been one day with more cases tape-recorded in 24 hr– that was on March 31, throughout the height of the pandemicin France The everyday boost in cases has actually tripled in less than a week, as French health authorities tape-recorded less than 2,000 brand-new cases on Monday.

Testing has actually significantly increased in France within the past a number of weeks. There were 893,146 tests reported in the previous 7 days, while there were 554,855 tests reported throughout the week ofAug 10-16. The variety of favorable tests is likewise on the increase, increasing from 3.7% on Wednesday to 3.9% today, according to French health ministry information. At the end of lockdown in early May, this number was at around 1%, according to Health Minister Olivier Véran.

In a press conference Thursday, Prime Minister Jean Castex had actually alerted that “now is the time to intervene because the growth of the epidemic can be exponential if we don’t react.”

French health authorities likewise caution that “hospital indicators are on the rise.”

As of Friday, 4,535 individuals are hospitalized, the exact same number as on Thursday, and 387 are in extensive care …