On April 17, at around 5:00 pm, on the 75th km of the Yerevan-Gyumri road, “VAZ-2106”, “Mercedes” and “VAZ-2115” cars collided. The 61-year-old driver of “VAZ-2106” Lernik Darbinyan died, and the two passengers – four passengers of “Mercedes” were taken to hospital with bodily injuries.

An investigation is underway.