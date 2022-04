On April 18, at around 7:50 pm, in the village of Baghramyan, Ararat region, “VAZ-2106” and “Mercedes” cars collided. 65-year-old driver of “VAZ-2106” Gorg Avagyan died, and the 34-year-old driver of “Mercedes” և 32-year-old driver was taken to hospital with bodily injuries. An investigation is underway.

