1 person has died and at least nine were transported to the hospital after a Washington DC shooting

The shooting occurred at 34 th Street and Dubois Place SE., a representative for DC Fire and EMS stated.

In addition to the nine individuals transported from the scene, DC Fire and EMS stated they likewise transported 2 individuals to the hospital from areas near the shooting scene however included it’s unidentified whether they relate to theshooting At this time, authorities are considering them different occurrences.

According to CNN affiliate WTOP-FM, the shooting occurred about a obstruct far from Fort Circle Park.

The department was called to the scene at around 12: 22a m.Sunday

