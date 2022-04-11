On April 11, 1 new case of coronavirus disease was registered in the republic. 1921 tests were performed, 17 citizens recovered, 1 citizen died.

Thus, a total of 422,678 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410,341 were cured. 2036 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,621 deaths from coronavirus were reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1680.

A total of 3,000,333 tests were performed.