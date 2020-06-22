‘1 million Palestinians face food shortages in Gaza’ – Middle East Monitor

Around one million Palestinian refugees in Gaza face food shortages because of Israel’s continued blockade and slashed world wide funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, a welfare organization said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement on the World Refugee Day, Jamal al-Khoudary, chairman of the Popular Committee to End Gaza’s Seige, said “a genuine decline” in support from donors has already established “serious repercussions on the Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem and other Arab states.”

He said the US’ decision to prevent funds, estimated to be around $360 million yearly, for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) two years ago had severely impacted the agency’s operations.

Moreover, that he said, Israel’s blockade on Gaza since 2006 has resulted in skyrocketing quantities of poverty and unemployment in the besieged area.

World Refugee Day is marked globally on June 20 and is targeted on increasing awareness about the enduring of an incredible number of refugees around the globe.

