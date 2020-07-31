1 Marine dead, 2 injured and 8 others missing after amphibious vehicle mishap off California Coast

Search and rescue efforts are still underway Friday early morning for the 8 missing people with assistance from the Navy and Coast Guard.

At least 2 others were injured in the mishap, which took place Thursday, and have actually been transferred to Southern California medical facilities, according to a press release from the United States Marine Corps 1st Expeditionary Force.

One remains in important condition and the other is steady, according to the Marines.

The occurrence took place throughout a 15 th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group regular training workout in the area of San Clemente Island, according to the Marines.