1 Marine dead, 2 injured and 8 others missing after amphibious vehicle mishap off California Coast

Search and rescue efforts are still underway Friday early morning for the 8 missing people with assistance from the Navy and Coast Guard.
At least 2 others were injured in the mishap, which took place Thursday, and have actually been transferred to Southern California medical facilities, according to a press release from the United States Marine Corps 1st Expeditionary Force.
One remains in important condition and the other is steady, according to the Marines.
The occurrence took place throughout a 15 th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group regular training workout in the area of San Clemente Island, according to the Marines.
The occurrence started around 5: 45 p.m. regional time on Thursday when Marines in an amphibious attack vehicle, or AAV, reported they were handling water. Sixteen individuals were inside the vehicle at the time of the mishap. Eight individuals have actually been recuperated.
All of the service members in the occurrence are appointed to the 15 th MEU based out of Camp Pendleton.
The name of the Marine eliminated will be kept till 24 hours after near relative have actually been alerted. The occurrence is under examination.
This is a breaking story and will be upgraded.