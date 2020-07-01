1 In 5 Democrat Voters Think Biden Has Dementia

A new poll by Rasmussen Reports indicates that the shocking 20 per cent of Democrat voters think their party’s nominee for President has dementia.

Overall, 38 percent believe Joe Biden has dementia with another 14 percent who’re “not sure.”

Meaning, 52 per cent of voters believe it is a concern or at the very least a possibility, while 48 per cent “disagree.”

Furthermore, a plurality of voters thinks the former Vice President must address the situation with the country.

“Critics contend that Biden’s frequent gaffes and confusing statements suggest he has dementia,” Rasmussen writes. “Sixty-one percent (61%) of all voters believe it is important for Biden to address the dementia issue publicly, with 41% who say it is Very Important.”

Biden & Dementia: Marked crosstabs & story below 61% of voters believe it very important to Biden to publicly address the issue – as do 51% of Democrats. 48% of voters 65+ say its essential. 20% of Democrats believe Biden has dementia and still another 10% aren’t sure. https://t.co/FYrbD09I8l pic.twitter.com/eGuaxg96qe — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 29, 2020

Mortifyingly Stupid

The troubling poll comes just days after Biden erroneously claimed 120 million people have died from COVID-19, just before catching himself.

“People don’t have a job, people don’t know where to go, they don’t know what to do,” Biden said. “Now we have over 120 million dead from COVID.”

President Trump lashed out at the comment.

“If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance,” that he claimed.

Instead, the media run cover for a problem which can be very plainly in the back of voters’ minds by referring to Biden’s consistent flubs as ‘gaffes.’

If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance. This is beyond an ordinary mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it? pic.twitter.com/KkuWLkMfp7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020

Serious Problem

Dementia is a horrible disease with no laughing matter. We wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, including political opponents. The news here, though, is that people are worried about Biden. The proven fact that he’s running for probably the most powerful office in the world is even more worrisome.

“You know, it’s wonderful to say, ‘Gee I feel sorry,’ or ‘It’s too bad,’ because I do,” Trump said of Biden. “Except we’re talking about the presidency of the United States, and it’s just not acceptable.”

Democrats meanwhile, have inked their best to limit Biden’s public appearances and statements with many believing this is a means to hide the obvious by keeping him in ‘the basement.’

Fox News host Sean Hannity wish to know if the Democrat is even up for the job.

“Does Joe Biden have the mental alertness, does he have the stamina, does he have the strength to take on what is the hardest job in the world?” that he asked. “And what is going to happen when he finally has to leave his basement bunker for good?”

The debates are going to be certainly telling. Without the ability to read prepared statements – something he’s had trouble with – Biden will struggle from the sharp retorts of President Trump.

You might recall Biden was positively slaughtered in the Democratic debates.