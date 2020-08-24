1 death among 53 coronavirus cases linked to Maine wedding reception

At least 53 cases of the coronavirus have been traced back to an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in Maine that broke presence limitations, state health authorities stated. A local hospital stated Friday a single person whose infection has actually been linked to the occasion has actually passed away.

About 65 individuals participated in the reception at the Big Moose Inn Cabins and Campground in Millinocket, about 70 miles north of Bangor, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated. The Maine guv’s executive orders limitation events to 50 individuals inside your home, 100 individuals outdoors and less if the area can not accommodate 5 individuals per 1,000 feet.

Of the 53 cases linked to the reception, 13 were secondary and 10 were tertiary, Maine CDC representative Robert Long informed NBCNews In other words, it spread out to individuals who did not go to the wedding or reception, however had close contact with people who did.

The inn did not instantly return an ask for remarkMonday It was mentioned for what was called an impending health danger, which Long stated brings no fine however can lead to harsher charges if state authorities identify the place broke health guidelines once again.

The Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, Maine. NECN

The break out impacted people from 4 to 98 years of ages, authorities stated.

The Maine CDC encourages anybody who participated in an occasion at the inn onAug 7, and who has signs of COVID-19, the illness triggered by the coronavirus, to call their healthcare supplier.