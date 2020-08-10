1 Dead After Gas Explosion Rocks Northwest Baltimore Neighborhood Near Reisterstown Road Plaza – CBS Baltimore

By
Jackson Delong
-

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One individual is dead after a number of houses collapsed in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood Monday early morning along Reisterstown Road after a gas explosion.

The explosion occurred along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near the Reisterstown Road Plaza prior to 10 a.m. At least 3 houses collapsed and the particles burnt out windows in close-by houses.

‘It Was Like A Bomb Went Off’ | Residents Say Baltimore Gas Explosion Jolted Their Homes

Baltimore City fire authorities stated a female is dead and a minimum of 4 others were required to location medical facilities in major condition. There are attempting to rescue a minimum of another individual and are exploring the debris for any extra victims.

Baltimore County and Howard County fire teams are helping Baltimore city fire with the search and rescue operation. Baltimore Gas & & Electric is on the scene and the gas has actually been shut off in your homes in the location.

PHOTOS: NW Baltimore Gas Explosion

In a Citizen app video

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 6

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR