1 Dead After Gas Explosion Rocks Northwest Baltimore Neighborhood Near Reisterstown Road Plaza – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One individual is dead after a number of houses collapsed in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood Monday early morning along Reisterstown Road after a gas explosion.

The explosion occurred along the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near the Reisterstown Road Plaza prior to 10 a.m. At least 3 houses collapsed and the particles burnt out windows in close-by houses.

‘It Was Like A Bomb Went Off’ | Residents Say Baltimore Gas Explosion Jolted Their Homes

Baltimore City fire authorities stated a female is dead and a minimum of 4 others were required to location medical facilities in major condition. There are attempting to rescue a minimum of another individual and are exploring the debris for any extra victims.

On scene of a significant gas explosion at Labyrinth and ReisterstownRd including 3 houses. 2 residents transferred in major condition, 1 adult female deceased as BCFD continue to look for more. pic.twitter.com/4Hzrjkaled — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020

Baltimore County and Howard County fire teams are helping Baltimore city fire with the search and rescue operation. Baltimore Gas & & Electric is on the scene and the gas has actually been shut off in your homes in the location.

#BCOFD// House Explosion// Multiple systems from Baltimore County has actually been asked for to help Baltimore City Fire Department with a home explosion. ^ MJ pic.twitter.com/zUQwrYcJ3K — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 10, 2020

