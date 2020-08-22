1 dead, 10 wounded in clashes between Hezbollah, Amal – Middle East Monitor

One Lebanese resident was eliminated and 10 others wounded in armed clashes Thursday night between members of the 2 Shia celebrations, the Amal motion and Hezbollah, in the south Lebanon town of Loubieh over a banner celebrating the Ashura celebration, Lebanese media reported on Friday.

Sources informed Anadolu Agency that the clash began with fistfights over the banner, however intensified to utilizing weapons.

According to the sources, Hezbollah members wished to hang the banner in the fortress for Amal, however Amal members reduced the banner, beginning the clash.

Following the event, mayhem was extensively reported in Loubieh, with needs for the Lebanese army to step in and bring back security. The army required both sides turn over those who had actually utilized weapons.

