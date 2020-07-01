$1.8B hospital settlement headed for court signoff

The federal government has given most of the needed approvals to a $1.8 billion deal between the Lamont administration and the Connecticut Hospital Association that would settle years of litigation on the state’s levy on hospital revenue.

Lamont and the hospitals announced in early December that they reached a deal that would provide $1.8 billion to hospitals on the next seven years, including through higher Medicaid rates and supplemental payments. Just over 1 / 2 of that amount would originate from the federal government.

Lawmakers, wanting to avoid a potentially larger court judgement if the case were to proceed, signed off on the offer a few weeks later, but the settlement still hinged on some approvals from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Those approvals — of tax waivers, Medicaid state plan amendments, hospital rate increases and other provisions — were delayed by several months because of the coronavirus pandemic, but were finally secured as of June 22, solicitors wrote in recent court filings.

Lawyers wrote Monday in a joint motion to the court that the settlement is “a milestone in the relationship between the state and over two dozen hospitals that are parties” to it.

“With this court’s approval, the agreement can be fully implemented, bringing a measure of fiscal stability to the state and its hospitals for years to come,” they wrote.

However, hawaii isn’t as fiscally stable as it was when the deal was negotiated, months before anyone in Connecticut had ever heard the word COVID-19.

The pandemic has opened up a $2.7 billion hole in the fiscal year budget that begins Wednesday, which threatens to wipe out the state’s unusually healthy rainy day fund balance, leaving little for lawmakers to utilize when they convene next January to begin crafting the next two-year budget.

The severity of the pandemic-fueled downturn in the economy is not yet fully known, but with the hospital settlement set up, Lamont and lawmakers won’t be able to lean on hospitals to plug budget holes, as the Malloy administration did after the last recession.

The settlement does include some protections for hawaii, if financial conditions worsen.

For example, if the federal government cuts Medicaid funding such that Connecticut’s portion of the settlement, currently at approximately $872 million, rises by $100 million or more, the state could pull out of the deal.

Lawyers did not directly mention the pandemic within their court motion this week, but alluded to the safeguards, which allow the parties to try to renegotiate terms. In the event a modified deal can’t be reached, the hospitals could reinstate their litigation contrary to the state, in line with the deal.

“We are pleased that we have obtained all federal approvals and appear forward to continuing our improved relationship with the state’s hospitals,” Lamont spokesman Max Reiss said Tuesday.

The hospital association did not instantly respond to a request for comment.

This story has been updated with comment from the Lamont administration.