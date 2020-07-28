1.6-1.7 Cubic Foot Fridge, Blue



Impress your friends with this gorgeous mini fridge. Perfect for your dorm room, bed room or any place you are looking for a stylish mini fridge. The 1.6 cu ft Refrigerator has enough room to store your favorite foods and drinks, while not taking up a lot of space. The convenient door basket on the reversible door is large enough for 2-liter bottles and canned drinks. This low energy consumption refrigerator is perfect for the office or extra rooms away from the kitchen with its space saving flush back design. Quiet and efficient this cool BLUE mini fridge will bring your room alive with color!

1.6 Cubic Foot Capacity Mini Fridge with Freezer Compartment

Compressor Cooling to Make Sure Food and Drinks Stays Well Cooled

Reversible Door, so you can Open it Either Direction

Adjustable Thermostat

Door Basket Holds 2 Litre Bottles