1.3 million Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week

Another 1.3 million people filed first-time jobless claims on a seasonally adjusted basis for the week ending July 11, according to the Department of Labor. That’s down 10,000 from the last week’s revised level.

On an unadjusted basis, more than 1.5 million people filed first-time claims, up very nearly 109,000 from the week before. The seasonal adjustments are traditionally used to erase the data, but that has tended to have the opposite effect through the pandemic.

Continued claims, which count workers who’ve filed claims for at the least two weeks in a row, stood at more than 17.3 million for the week ending July 4, down 422,000 from the prior week. These claims peaked in May at nearly 25 million.

In addition, about 928,500 million people in 47 states filed for first-time pandemic unemployment assistance last week, down almost 118,000 from the week before. And almost 14.3 million people claimed continued pandemic benefits across 48 states for the week ending June 27. That’s up nearly 406,000 from the prior week.

The pandemic program was created by Congress in March to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. It provides temporary advantages to workers who typically are not eligible for payments, including freelancers, independent contractors, the self-employed and certain people afflicted with the coronavirus. It expires at the end of the year.

Looking at all workers participating in a range of unemployment programs, just over 32 million Americans claimed jobless benefits the week ending June 27, down about 433,000 from the prior week.

That total includes those in the traditional and pandemic unemployment programs, along with the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program, which includes nearly 936,500 filers. Lawmakers created it in March to offer those who have exhausted their benefits with an additional 13 weeks of payments. It also expires by the end of 2020.

Federal paying for benefits soars

The authorities shelled out more than $80 billion in June to fund Congress’ historic enhancement to the nation’s jobless program, bringing the total spent to not quite $171.5 billion this fiscal year, Treasury Department data shows.

In addition to the pandemic unemployment assistance program and the 13-week extension of benefits, lawmakers also boosted weekly benefits by $600, which the jobless receive along with their state payments. But this enhanced benefit runs out by the end of the month unless Congress opts to extend it

States, meanwhile, delivered more than $35 billion in benefits last month, when compared with about $4 billion in March. So far, they will have spent a lot more than $102 billion this fiscal year, in line with the Treasury Department.

All told, government spending on unemployment benefits has soared to nearly $324 billion this fiscal year, as of July 14, with nearly $50 billion spent this month alone.

The crush of filers has taken a toll on states, draining their unemployment trust funds. Eight states have had to borrow a complete of not quite $13 billion from the government to pay their share of jobless benefits, which an average of last 26 weeks. The unemployed are guaranteed to get their benefits, regardless of whether states have to borrow to pay them.

California had to ask for a lot more money from the Treasury Department this month after underestimating simply how much it would need. The Golden State now has authorization to borrow $7 billion this month, up from $4 billion.

More states will likely turn to the federal government for loans in coming months, said Wayne Vroman, an associate at work at the Urban Institute. While businesses have cut back millions of workers, the unemployment rate in June was 11.1%, the highest since World War II.

“The number of states that will borrow is just going to keep increasing,” Vroman said.