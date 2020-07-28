00 Turkish security force officers to guard Hagia Sophia – Armenian News

At least 500 security force officers will be instructed to guard Hagia Sophia, Istanbul’s iconic monument recently converted into a mosque, TASS.ru reports, citing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We declared that Ayasofya [Hagia Sophia’s official name – TASS] would be open 24 hours a day. Its security will be ensured by a service of 500 people. I am grateful to the [Turkish] interior minister,” the leader noted.

According to Erdogan, Hagia Sophia’s opening for prayers “symbolizes a resurrection of the [Turkish] nation.”

On July 10, the Turkish Council of State invalidated Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s 1934 decree that had bestowed Hagia Sophia with its museum status. Later in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an order declaring Hagia Sophia open for Muslim worship. Local Orthodox Churches, including the Russian Orthodox Church, voiced their regret over the decision, along with UNESCO.