﻿Wyckoff Comfort terminates employee accused of driving through protest

Wyckoff Comfort tweeted Monday that the company has terminated an employee accused of driving through a protest on the week-end.Black Lives Matter organizers sent video of the incident to KCCI this weekend. The video appears to show a man drive his vehicle through a protest close to the Park Avenue Hy-Vee in Des Moines.The company tweeted that it had terminated its relationship with Jeff Boucher, effective instantly.“His actions over the weekend were unacceptable and do not represent the values Wyckoff has built our business on. Wyckoff disapproves of his behavior and in no way condones his actions. Wyckoff is a family-owned company founded on the principles of always doing the right thing for the betterment of our customers and our community.”Wyckoff Comfort told KCCI that it might not touch upon the matter beyond its post to social networking.KCCI contacted Boucher via social media for comment and also have not heard back.The Des Moines Police Department said no one contacted the department concerning the incident.Warning — The video below contains profanity. Video courtesy Des Moines Black Lives Matter.Share your touch upon this story through Facebook:

