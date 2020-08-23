【Upgrade Version】 WAVLINK-WN570HA1-AC600 Access Point Dual Band 2.4+5G 600Mbps 3 in 1 Outdoor Wireless AP/Router/Repeater WiFi Blast Range Extender Internet Signal Booster Amplifier in PoE & 802.11AC



Price: $99.99

(as of Aug 23,2020 22:27:27 UTC – Details)



Don’t Let the Poor Internet Destroy Your Enjoyment

Wavlink WiFi Extender can help you to improve and boost the existing WiFi for a large area, but few customers have lacked a good understanding on the product use, so pls kindly note the following points before use. Don’t Let the Poor Internet Destroy Your Enjoyment!

Pay Much Attention to AP Mode for Outdoor Use

For outdoor use in a large area, we strongly advise you’d better select a most suitable mode “Access Point” (not “Repeater”) to set it up, then you should use a max 60m cat. 5e ethernet cable (need to buy it from your local shop) to connect the PoE converter and this AP unit (First of all, pls use our offering 1-meter RJ45 cable to connect your router and PoE converter).

Pls note – This AP or repeater is suitable used for the same horizontal direction, not vertical direction (Only Mesh can work for vertical direction). And, its default IP can’t be changed by anybody.

To enjoy a fluent and high speed continuously at networking, you are kindly required resetting the power cycle to clear data after one-week use, then get it back working again.

If relevant – You can’t power it up in your current system, pls do contact us via Amazon emails for downloading the latest firmware.

To use this item better, pls download Technical Specification (RoHs, CE, User Manual, Spec Sheet) at bottom by yourself, then review it very carefully.

✅【CURRENT 2.4GHZ AND 5GHZ HIGH TRANSMISSION POWER】- Supports the latest 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard, which is 3 times faster than Wireless-802.11n. A dual band range extender can boost your existing wireless coverage with speed of up to 433Mbps on 5GHz, 150Mbps on 2.4GHz. Adopting dual MTK MT7688A+7610E chips ensure your more stable performance.

✅【HIGH GAIN ANTENNAS PROVIDES A LONG-RANGE COVERAGE AREA】- 2 x 7dBi Omni-Directional antennas provides 360° network coverage MAX 500m, receiving wireless range becomes wider and more stable. Ideal for extending Wi-Fi to Multiple Buildings, RV Parks and Marinas, Campgrounds, Farms, Casinos, Large Hotels and Homes. Both 2.4G and 5.0G are applied with power amplifier which can improves wireless network reception and transmission function.

✅【WITHSTAND HARSH OUTDOOR CLIMATES】- IP65-rated weatherproof housing that ensures continued operation on harsh outdoor environments or in climates of extreme cold, heat or continuous moisture; Robust weatherproof case withstands harsh outdoor conditions; 4KV Lightning Protection, 15KV ESD, High-Temperature Resistant (-30°C~70°C), Waterproof, Dustproof, Antifreeze, Antioxidant, ensures stable connection in harsh outdoor conditions.

✅【SUPER EASY TO SETUP AND FLEXIBLE DEPLOYMENT】- The WN570HA1 has integrated Power over Ethernet (PoE) support, allowing it to be installed in areas where power outlets are not readily available by combing your power and network data connection into a single RJ-45 cable. The most detailed setup steps in history are shown in the description page below and product page video. Passive PoE Power over Ethernet support and simple mounting design allow for flexible deployment and convenient installation

✅【SAY GOODBYE TO WEAK WIFI SIGNAL】- Resolve the problem with a weak signal in an excellent manner, help to boost WiFi signal strength. It lets you keep more devices connected at the same time with the dual bands, which is superior choice for seamless HD streaming, online gaming and other bandwidth-intensive tasks