【Kids Smartwatch】- Children‘s Smart Watch Phone, 10 Can Be Set Name SOS Two-Way Calling Music Player Games HD Camera Alarm Clock Calculator Set Wallpaper for Free, Suitable for Teenagers 4-12y(Pink)

🌐Compatibility

App This application is compatible with all IOS and Android phones.

The watch only supports 2G GSM Nano sim cards with data and voice plans. Unlocked for worldwide use.

🍀Unlocked for worldwide use. Please ensure that the local area network is compatible with the 2G network. CDMA SIM cards are not supported.

Call function that can be activated only after inserting the Nano SIM card

We provide watches without SIM card.

We recommend the operator: US Speedtalk Mobile. It is recommended to turn on the 5 month / month plan which includes 100 minutes of calls / 100 MB / 100 text messages.

💟How to set it up?

⭐1) Activate SIM card via mobile phone

⭐2) Insert the SIM card into the smart watch

(The watch package contains a mini screwdriver, remove the screw with the screwdriver, and insert the Sim card into the side watch，Finally, install the side watch case.）

⭐3) Time setting, you can choose 12h or 24h, you can find it from settings

💼Packing

x1 x Smart Watch for Children (excluding SIM card)

x1 x Magnetic charging cable cable

x1 x user manual

⏰【Alarm Clock/Calculator/Calendar】①Alarm Clock:Cultivate children’s time management habits and develop good habits of getting up early and going to bed early.②Calculator:Through a simple interface, children can experience the fun of mathematics. Suitable for students from 4 to 12 years old studying mathematics.③Calendar:A 365-day child growth calendar to accompany the healthy growth of children every day.

☎【Two Way Calling】After inserting the SIM Card, you can make and receive calls through the children’s smart watch, [Setting] click the contact, enter the name and number, and finally save, and then click the picture to make the call. 10 telephone numbers can be stored, and the name can be set at will. [If the watch has quality problems, please contact the after-sales email: [email protected]]

🚀【7 Puzzle Game】Kids smartwatch built-in 7 puzzle games: ①Crawl 2048②Basketball Shoot Master③Bee War④Pinball Hit Bricks⑤Car Grab Goods⑥Mario Eat Gold⑦Ultimate Racing.Seven games can exercise children’s intelligence. In addition, parents can limit the time they spend playing games everyday, so that children can play games within a reasonable time without letting children indulge in games.

💖【Protect Children】Contacts 1&2 will default to SOS numbers,(The phone number on the watch needs to be set in advance) press the power button twice on the standby interface to make an SOS call, And send a text message to the phone,it will automatically call the first two numbers in the phone book. If they do not answer, they will call twice in a row and notify them via SMS.Kids smart watch is a good tool to protect children.