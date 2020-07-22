【32GB Preinstalled】WiFi Video Doorbell，MECO 1080P Doorbell Camera with Free Chime, Wireless Doorbell with Motion Detector, Night Vision, IP65 Waterproof, 166°Wide Angle, 2 Way Audio, 2.4GHz WiFi



Unique features & Warm Tips:



1. 32GB SD card included: it is already installed in the video doorbell. You can check it in the slot right above the batteries.

2. Multiple-Account Viewing Sharing: Unlimited user for MECO Security Video Doorbell to share and view on the APP. (No more than 5 people to view simultaneously)

3. Up to 30 Seconds Voice Message Function: you can select pre-recorded voice messages to quickly respond to your visitor when you are occupied.

4. The Wireless Video Doorbell supports 2.4GHz network, can not supports the 5GHz network.

5. When setting up the connection, keep the doorbell in the range of the router.

6. You can receive the notifications only when the app is working in the background or shut down or when someone pushes the button of the smart doorbell camera.

7. Only the PIR triggered videos would be automatically stored either in Cloud or in the SD card, you can choose where to store in APP. The real-time video will not be recorded unless you manually take it in APP, which would be stored in your phone album.

8. You can download the latest electronic version of the User Guide in Technical Specification via this page.

9. You can see how to connect the APP and chime in the videos above the review.

10. how to share the same doorbell to multiple users?——You can download the User Manual in Technical Specification via this page.

11. There is an insulating sheet on the battery cover of the doorbell. Please remove it before using it. Otherwise, there will be no power to wake up the camera.

Rechargeable Batteries

Powered by built-in battery 2 pcs 18650 lithium batteries, 6700mA capacity. Removable and Replaceable, Rechargeable. We also provide an additional USB cable to charge your video doorbell camera. Please recharged by 5V1A/ 2A power adapter. (Low-Battery Notifications: Inform you by the APP when battery capacity reaches 20%.)

Cloud and Local Storage

This wireless video doorbell can store all moments to the cloud or local SD card (included) when motion is detected. The encrypted Cloud service provides off-site backup of these critical moments and also allows you to access and playback video history anytime, from anywhere. We offer the first 7-day FREE Cloud Storage.

Free Indoor Chime

Power Source: DC 5V 1A

Power Port: USB ( Type-A )

3-level adjustable volume

4 different doorbell chimes

Help you hear more clearly in the house and won’t miss any visitors.

Silent mode: You can mute your indoor chime, for those moments when you don’t want to be disturbed.

FULL 1920 x 1080P Video



MECO doorbell camera captures scenes in rich, vibrant colors. Get clearer and sharper images/videos than 720p cameras.

In order to ensure the smooth connection for the first time, the default is 720P, which can be switched manually. You can choose HD 1080P or 720P from a LIVE interface.

Real-time See / Hear / Speak



Offer two-way audio communication. See, speak and hear with the visitors through the App from your phone wherever you are. (Just connect the doorbell to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with the help of your smartphone, get alerts on your phone when anyone comes to your door.)

Press “Intercome” and then talk.

Smart Night Vision



You can choose three Day-night modes: 1 Automatic; 2 Daytime(color image); 3 Night(black and white image), The default is automatic, choose any mode according to your needs.

The range of working temperature is: -4℉ to 122℉（−20 °C to 50 °C）

Special Name Card



By a lot of surveys with what is the most common required accessories, we add this name card slot. You could customize a name card and put it in the slot to show your family name to others, or simply tell your visitors you are on a vacation.

1080P FHD

Two-way Audio

Night Vision

Special Name Card

What’s in the Box:

1x Video Doorbell

2x 18650 Batteries

1x 32GB SD card

1x Indoor Chime

1x Micro USB Cable

1x Mounting Bracket

1 x Pack of Screws and Reset Needle

1x Quick User Guide

1 x Double-sided adhesive

Activated Motion Sensor Alerts & Alarm Plan



Alarm Plan：You can customize your alarm plan to receive notifications when you need it.

When motion events are detected, MECO home security camera doorbell will rapidly wake up to send you instant app push notifications. You can adjust the PIR schedule to control the time of motion detection and sensitivity to reduce false alerts.

2 adjustable levels of sensitivity

High: Triggering motion detection when motion in the PIR range 10s( most sensitive)

Low: Triggering motion detection when motion in the PIR range 0s

Powered by the battery pack: doorbell camera is packed with 2 rechargeable batteries, you can charge it using the USB port.

Notice: This wire-free video doorbell camera can not connect the AC input, only powered by the battery(DC:5V,2A)

Charger not included. (you can use your phone charger)

Device Compatibility

iPhone/Android Mobile/iPad/Android Pad

Compatibe with MECO Doorbell

Compatibe with MECO Doorbell

IP65 Waterproof

✓

✓

x

x

Adjustable(20 to 40 Degree) Angle Mount

DC 5V 1A

Night Vision

✓

✓

✓

✓

9.99

13.99

Two Way Audio

✓

✓

✓

✓

Motion detection

✓

✓

✓

✓

Rechargeable

√ (6600mAh batteries included)

√ (batteries included)

x

x

Wi-Fi Band

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

2.4Ghz Wifi Only

Recording mode

Alert recording Only

Alert recording Only

Alert recording/ 7/24 all day recording

Alert recording/ 7/24 all day recording

Storage Type

Cloud storage/ MicroSD card(up to 128GB)

Cloud storage/ MicroSD card(up to 128GB)

Cloud storage/ MicroSD card(up to 128GB)

Cloud storage/ MicroSD card(up to 128GB)

Operating Temperature

-4℉ to 122℉

-4℉ to 122℉

23℉ to 131℉

23℉ to 131℉

🔋【Rechargeable Battery Wireless Security Doorbell】This video doorbell comes with 1 32GB SD Card（The built-in 32GB SD card can store encrypted records files for 9 months）, 1 Ring Chime and a 6700mAh rechargeable battery that can wake up 1000 times when fully charged so that allows you to place it outdoors without worrying about continuously charging it. From the “Cloudedge” APP, you can know the battery percentage. (Tips: Please FULLY CHARGE when using it for the first time).

🌙【1080P HD Images & Night Vision】1080P full HD technology, the wireless video doorbell provides you with a clear picture quality to see the outdoor situation at home. The infrared lights offer a 16ft visible range in the dark, which will make it easier to identify people at your door and give you a super night vision experience. The night vision function not only can be adjusted automatically according to the ambient light level but also has a fixed day or fixed night vision image.

⚠【Smart PIR & Motion Detection Alarm】The WiFi Doorbell camera provides 166°wider viewing angle greatly reduces the blind area and built-in PIR & motion sensor detects that effectively filters out invalid alerts. Once a motion has been detected, the wifi video doorbell will send a message to your smartphone to help better detect family actions such as postman or thieves. Make you feel at ease even at night or you go out.※PIR Motion Detection up to 26ft.

💬【Two-Way Audio & Weatherproof IP65】Support two-way voice real-time calls, such as face-to-face. You can see, hear and talk with the visitors anytime or anywhere from APP CloudEdge, and the video or voice will be transferred more clearly with noise cancellation and rate adaptation technology. ★Small, portable and also weatherproof! Rain or shine, hot or cold, MECO wireless video doorbell never stops protecting you.★

🔧【2 Minutes Quick Set-up】This doorbell camera comes with screws, you can mount it on the wall with screws. Download CloudEdge App on your mobile phone and follow the instructions step by step. Important tips before connection: IP/Network-2.4GHz Wireless(Incompatible with 5GHz).