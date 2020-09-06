【2020 New】 WiFi Video Doorbell Camera, MECO 1080P Wireless Doorbell Camera with Indoor Chime, Motion Detection, Night Vision, IP65 Waterproof, 2-Way Audio, 32GB Preinstalled- Green



Price: $89.99

(as of Sep 06,2020 05:23:02 UTC – Details)



MECO Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Ring Chime and 32GB SD Card, 1080P HD Doorbell Camera with 2 rechargeable lithium 18650 batteries that last up to 3-6 months when fully charged, 2.4GHz WiFi Doorbell with Motion Detector, Night Vision, IP65 Waterproof, Real-Time Notification, 2-Way Audio Battery Standby time: 3-6 months *8M PIR, 10M IR Day/Night, IP65 waterproof, 32GB SD Card, *APP: Cloudedge, PIR Motion Detection for iOS & Android

🔋【Wireless & Rechargeable Battery】This WiFi Video Doorbell built-in 6700mAh rechargeable battery and 2.4G Wi-Fi connected that allows you to place it outdoor without worrying about annoying wires. The Outdoor Surveillance Home Camera can wake up 900 times when fully charged. From the “Cloudedge” APP, you can know the battery percentage. (Tips: FULLY CHARGE when use it for the first time).

⚠【Smart PIR & Motion Detection Alarm】When an action is detected, an alert notification is pushed to the phone to help better detect family actions such as postman or thieves. You can customize your alarm plan to receive notifications when you need it. Never miss visitors or suspicious even when you are on the go.

💬【Two-Way Audio & Voice Message】MECO Wireless Doorbell Camera can provide you real-time clear 2-way audio with built-in microphone and speaker. ★You can leave 3 10 seconds voice message in the APP. And then you can select a pre-recorded 10 seconds voice message for quick replies when you’re not available to talk or in a hurry.

🌙【1080P HD Camera & Night Vision】The Video Doorbell Camera provides you with a clear picture quality to see the situation at home thanks to the 1080p FHD camera which coupled with the night vision and 166 ° Wide Angle view make it ideal for use throughout the day and night so you don’t miss a thing.

🔧【Easy to Install & Connect】You can install the Doorbell Camera without using any complicated tools. It comes with screws and double-sided adhesives allowing you to install it anywhere. Download CloudEdge App on your mobile phone and follow the instructions step by step. ※Only work with 2.4GHz