【2020 New】 Security Camera System Wireless, 1TB Hard Drive Pre-Install 8 Channel 1080P NVR, 8PCS 1080P 2.0MP CCTV WI-FI IP Cameras for Homes,OHWOAI HD Surveillance Video Security System.

Product Description

1080P 8-CHANNEL NVR + 8PCS 1080P CAMERAS + 1TB HDD



OHWOAI Wireless Security Camera System.The best partner to protect your home.



Wireless Security NVR （8 channel 1080P）Specification：

Power: DC 12V 2A Network interface: 1 RJ45 10M/100M,2 WIFI connector

Recording: Manual,time,motion detection,alarm

Storage: 1 SATA , MAX 6TB for each HDD

WIFI Camera Specification:

Resolution:1920×1080. Power input:DC 12V-1A

Weatherproof/Shutter/Lens : IP67/ 1/25s to 1/25000s/ 3.6mm

Night Vision/White balance:36 pcs IR-LEDS/3D-DNR: AUTO

Easy To Connect

OHWOAI

OHWOAI specializes in a full video security products line including wireless surveillance camera Kits,PoE camera kits,NVR,high definition IP cameras,mini Camera and other Accessories which easy to use for both home and business.

In the past few years, we have developed a global market including the United States, Canada,Europe, South America, the Middle East and so on.We service for more than 50,000,000 users.

We offer customers high quality products.

OHWOAI Wireless Security Camera System



Easy To Set Up——True Plug & Play / Auto-pair Style

Connect Step:

Please connect the NVR and Cameras to Power Supply Provided（NVR box 12V2A/Camera12V1A）

Connect the Mouse to NVR. Connect PC/TV monitor to NVR with a VGA/HDMI Cable(Not provided)

Please connect the Router LAN Port to NVR WAN Port with Network Cable Provided

At last, please follow the instructions to set up various system functions.

The wireless doesn’t mean you can use the system without any cables. Still need to power on the camera and NVR . Cameras will auto-pair to NVR by built-in wifi .

NVR should be connected to router with ethernet cable if you need remote access.

1TB Hard Drive is pre-installed in the system.When the Hard Drive is full, it will overwrite automatically.

Outdoor/Indoor Use



Professional IP67 Waterproof camera,no matter how rough weather,the camera also keep recording,protect your house indoor or outdoor.Working temperature range from -5°F to 140°F

Super Night Vision



Equipped with 36PCS 850mm IR Led, IR-Cut Filter Auto Switch Which allow you to see clarity details even at night. 3.6mm Lens that wide enough to cover about 72° and up to 65ft view.

At daytime the picture is colorful and at night mode the picture is black and white.

Audio Camera



Built-in the microphone,so you could not only view the video,but also clearly hear the people under the lens.

Notice: The camera doesn’t have the speaker,so it couldn’t have a conversation with the people in the camera.

Package



Our Business Philosophy–Putting Customers First

If you have any problems with the product, please call or mail us tech support in time.

Besides wireless security camera system,OHWOAI also provide accessories for customer,you can choose it according to your needs.

You can add accessories to your security system, like expanded camera, Wi-Fi extender, extended antenna, etc.

IP67 Waterproof

Night Vision

AUDIO

PACKAGE

Multi-Device Remote Access

The OHWOAI security system supports multiple-devices viewing simultaneously.

Download the IP Pro or Eseecloud app on your mobile (IOS or Android)or PC.Once setup, you can enjoy cameras simultaneous viewing on the app. You’ll never miss out on a moment, no matter where you are.

1TB Hard Drive & 24/7 Secure Recording

Pre-installed 1TB HDD in the NVR for 24/7 Recording and Monitoring.Enjoyed local Intelligent Playback function at anytime and anywhere.System support up to 6TB hard drive disk.

With the most advanced compression technology,save up to 50% Video Storage Space.Compared with H.264+ ,new video compression could provide faster transmission speed, clearer and smoother picture.

Motion Detection & Email Alert

System allows you to customize the motion detection area in each camera. You can block out select areas on each screen to grant privacy in some situations.

When something happens there,the camera detects motion , you will get some kinds of motion clip alerts from system.The alerts including turning on alarm, sending an alert and picture to your email box, communicate information to App, and trigger a recording.

NVR

8 Channel

8 Channel

8 Channel

8 Channel

8 Channel

NVR Resolution

1080P

1080P

1080P

1080P

1080P

Camera

4PCS

4PCS

8PCS

8PCS

4PCS

Camera Resolution

1080P

1080P

1080P

1080P

1080P

Hard Drive

NO HDD

1TB

1TB

4TB

1TB

Waterproof

IP67

IP67

IP67

IP67

IP67

Mic

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Night Vision

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✔【1TB Hard Drive Disk】The 1TB hard drive disk with the most advanced data compression technology is pre-install in 1080P NVR. The 1TB hard disk can keep recording for more than 15 days 24/7 from 8 cameras.

✔【Easy To Set Up】Support wireless and wired network dual system use,wireless signal cascading function, support up to 3 segments. Plug-Play and Auto-Pair style.Just connect NVR and cameras to power outlet by provided adapters. No interference to your home network.

✔【Waterproof & Night Vision】All-metal housing, IP67 waterproof, can be used in outdoor and indoor environments like office,home,shop,courtyard, warehouse,restaurant etc.36 PCs LED lights with smart HDR function,the video can be seen clearly up to 65ft in bright light or dark places.

✔【Easy Remote Access】System supports motion detected record & email alarm. Motion alert can be sent by App or Email once motion being detected .System also have playback function,allows you to access it remotely from your smart phone,tablet and PC anytime,anywhere.

✔【Warranty & Customer Service】OHWOAI offer 1-year warranty,free refund within 30 days.If you have any problems,please mail to [email protected] or call us: +1 (863) 869-6025 (Eastern time Monday-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm).