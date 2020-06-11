​​Coronavirus has stolen our most meaningful ways to connect

Before emojis, before writing, before speech, there was non-verbal communication; body gestures, touch and use of physical space.

Of all ways we communicate, the roots of non-verbal communication run the deepest. To show it and to know it’s part of being fully a human.

How we express emotions Nonverbal Vocal (tone, pace, inflection) Verbal

The coronavirus pandemic has deprived us of the closeness we have been biologically programmed to seek when we are vulnerable, lonely or fearful — exactly when we require it the most. Face masks, video chats and personal protective equipment make it harder to see facial expressions and human anatomy movements, while social distancing forces us to be unnaturally apart and the invisible presence of a virus has infused touch with a feeling of danger.

Health workers depend on positive non-verbal communication to show look after their patients: close physical proximity, touch, head nodding, smiling, open body language and a focused eye gaze. It’s this kind of important area of the work they do, that the world’s largest nursing body, the UK’s Royal College of Nursing, has an area of its internet site dedicated to the importance of body language.

The six universal expressions Humans use facial features to convey a few basic emotions. Researchers focusing on automatic expression detection study this selection of movements, including raised eyebrows, tightened lips and clenched jaws.

Surprise Surprised expressions are highly distinctive and are often formed of elevated brows and an elevated upper lip.

Happiness Happiness can be communicated by a single facial movement, which does occur when the corners of the lips are pulled right into a smile.

Anger Researchers genuinely believe that pressed and tightened lips are the crucial signifiers of anger.

Fear Fear is formed of subtler facial movements and is often communicated by the movement of eyebrows.

Sadness Sadness could be shown by way of a combination of eyebrow movement, depressed lip corners and a partial deepening of the nasolabial furrow, also known as smile lines.

Disgust Either a wrinkled nose or a raised upper lip can signify an expression of disgust.

A physician or nurse’s body language sets the trajectory for treatment from the moment the individual first sees them. Positive non-verbal communication has been proven to decrease patient anxiety and give better outcomes. And it gives the individual confidence a physician is sensitive and understanding. As a result, the in-patient is more trusting and communicative.

Even with pain, patients who get high non-verbal support from their physicians show increased tolerance. Doctors’ detachment and distancing behavior — like the absence of smiling and direct eye-gaze — has the contrary effect and is linked to worse patient outcomes. A recent study of 719 patients with the common cold found that the more empathic they perceived their physician to be — the faster they recovered. Each patient was asked to score the physician for empathy shown to them on a 1-10 scale. Those who scored the doctor an ideal 10 (around a third of patients) had paid down severity of symptoms, recovered faster as well as had higher immune function, about 50% better than the others.

How masks disrupt communication Face coverings significantly limit a doctor’s ability to gauge a patient’s emotions. The masks can hamper health care workers’ attempts to provide non-verbal support to people inside their care. Rollover to hide mask Tap to show/hide mask



Neutral Wearing a mask further neutralizes a person’s expression and poses practical difficulties for medical practioners as they can muffle speech.



Happy Happiness is often conveyed when the corners of the lips rise, a movement hidden when wearing a mask. Source: SensorSpot/Getty Images/CNN Illustration

Author and scientist David Hamilton, who studies empathy, says that with Covid-19, it’s been an uphill battle with hospitalized patients.

“If you are going into hospital, the system and brain are stressed and scared, which can have a dampening effect on immune response. So you need greater reassurance to bring the body back to a baseline,” that he told CNN.

“The more empathy the patient feels the better their potential immune response.” David Hamilton, Scotland

According to Hamilton, the behavior of medical care staff has a powerful role because “we catch the other person’s emotions.”

“The more expressive someone is — facially — the greater the degree of emotional contagion,” that he added. “If someone is showing you compassion, kindness and empathy you feel a sense of connection which causes chemical changes in the brain which have a powerful anti-inflammatory effect and a positive effect on the cardiovascular and immune system.”

The key chemical at play is oxytocin, which Hamilton calls the “kindness hormone.”

“The more empathy the patient feels the better their potential immune response,” that he added.

Why masks make it so difficult for us to express how exactly we feel

Emergency room doctor Ara Suppiah, who’s working on a Covid-19 ward in Florida, says that he acutely feels the barriers to communication.

“Masks on both sides significantly limits our ability to interpret emotions and a patient’s feelings. Not hearing each other through layers is frustrating. Expressing feelings with masks, goggles, face shield and gowns is seriously challenging, but rewarding,” Suppiah told CNN.

Suppiah does what many health workers are doing, including Welsh doctor Sharan Chugani.

“I write my name on my gown and draw a smiling face,” Chugani told CNN. “It makes a difference for the reason that people like putting a face to a name and them being able to see you smile makes a big difference with trust and reassurance.

“It definitely has been a challenge, probably the hardest being unable to use your smile or laughter to comfort people and make them feel more at ease.”

Hamilton says that just seeing a smiley face drawn on a gown would help as the patient can recognize the time and effort to make the connection. It also activates the same mirror neurons in our brains that a real smile does, just to a lesser extent, so helps to build rapport, that he added.

PART 2

Distance and personal space



You don’t need a scientist to let you know that when you’re separated from your own nearest and dearest by more than 6 feet you yearn to be closer — when someone you don’t know, or dislike is within touching distance you are feeling that forcefield being invaded.

Personal space is akin to a bubble surrounding an individual which they regard as psychologically theirs — almost such as an extension of the body. When someone gets this close, the section of our brain that relates to emotional responses automatically reacts — it’s being put on flight or fight mode to scan for a survival threat. If somebody is accepted in our inner circle — we enjoy the intimacy, but if the presence is undesired, we will have the urge to repulse the area violation. Physical proximity reflects emotional proximity to the others.

Being able to flit forward and backward between distances is a key part of developing relationships as it provides opportunities to test the reciprocity of the desire to deepen a friendship, build intimacy or develop romance. Now governments and boffins are prescribing the distance we keep. Even as lockdowns ease, social distancing remains the new normal before a vaccine or effective treatment is found.

The physical dance of dating and the fluidity of friendship forming are becoming clunky and difficult. Creating new relationships face-to-face will require more effort. Not only to adhere to the guidelines, but in addition because socializing will require deeper trust. Everyone will know they are accountable for their closest friends and family members through their very own social choices.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dave, who preferred perhaps not to give his last name for fear of embarrassing his date, went on a socially-distanced first meeting with a lady he’d been messaging for 2 weeks. They met in a park in London, he said “awkward” was the only way to describe it.

“I couldn’t kiss her on the cheek, or even shake her hand when we met. It felt like being so hyper-aware was creating even more distance between us,” he said.

“The conversation was nice but all the romance was killed. I didn’t realize how much greeting a date warmly breaks the ice.”

How interpersonal distances vary around the world Our preferred physical proximity to the others varies by culture. These instinctive boundaries shape even the closest of relationships. Social Distance (Stranger)

Personal Distance (Acquaintance)

Intimate Distance (Close Person)

Social

Personal

Intimate

Evidence suggests that human behavior adapts in epidemics and that individuals have been shaped by the parasites and diseases we now have encountered before.

Research from evolutionary and cultural psychologists Mark Schaller and Damian Murray, indicates that individuals living in regions that have historically suffered from high levels of infectious diseases are less extroverted, exhibit higher levels of social conformity, use less physical contact and like to keep further apart.

By contrast countries that have historically lower levels of illness, exhibit more deviation from social norms, individualism and higher quantities of social extraversion.

How exposure to illness affects culture Societies tend towards becoming more introverted if they are exposed to pandemic diseases for the duration of their history. Here we use research from 2005 to observe the two figures correlate. Tap to see the individual countries Roll over to see the individual countries 1How sociable different cultures are Researchers used the NEO-PI-R scale to score levels of extraversion. The scale is used by researchers to study personality traits. 2Past cultural exposure to disease To measure how societies were shaped by past illness outbreaks, researchers use a numerical index predicated on illness prevalence data. 3The trend line approximates the relationship between how sociable different cultures are and past cultural exposure to disease.

Murray, of Tulane University, researches the cultural consequences of disease threat. He told CNN that in response to the coronavirus pandemic we may see “more wariness of strangers and outsiders” and “lower levels of sociability and extraversion in general.”

“Societies that have had higher levels of pathogen prevalence have more restrictions on civil liberties and higher levels of authoritarian-type governance and conformity in society” Damian Murray, Tulane University

“We will probably see a resurgence of traditionalism, more emphasis on conforming to established norms in the coming years and, not surprisingly, lower levels of physical contact in greetings,” he added.

Murray pointed to studies showing that where “disease threat is higher, you are less likely to see a hug or a kiss or even a handshake as a cultural greeting but more likely to see a bow or something like that.”

He said that the effect goes beyond individual and social behavior.

“Societies that have had higher levels of pathogen prevalence have more restrictions on civil liberties and higher levels of authoritarian-type governance and conformity in society,” Murray added.

There are many reasons some societies will discover observing social distancing more unnatural than others. Our preferred distance from strangers already varies between cultures, gender, environment and personal preferences.

One study conducted by the University of Warwick found that preferred distance for talking to strangers was the largest in Romania, Hungary, Saudi Arabia and Turkey and nearly half the exact distance in Argentina, Peru, Bulgaria and Ukraine. Cultural techniques in the US and northern and central European regions involve minimal human anatomy contact — often a handshake. Whereas Mediterranean societies prefer closer and much more tactile greetings.

PART 3

Touch and virtual connection



From before birth to our last moments we need human touch. It is the earliest sense developed in the fetus. Skin-to-skin contact builds trust between child and parent in the early years. Nurturing touch is essential to the development of a child’s physical and cognitive abilities and overall well-being. Later it becomes the building blocks for forming strong attachments in life.

When we are stressed, fearful or unwell at any age — touch helps. It produces oxytocin which decreases the release of stress hormones and boosts the disease fighting capability.

Prolonged touch — like massage — decreases the stress hormone cortisol and increases serotonin and dopamine, which are very important for mood regulation and well-being. And in patients with depression, auto-immune illness and HIV it has shown to give our system a straight bigger boost.

The benefits of touch go both ways too — giving, as well as receiving touch has physical and psychological benefits.

Humans need touch, especially when we grieve

Touch or skin hunger is well documented. Distinct from loneliness, it’s a physical requirement for skin to be stimulated, which is why calls or video chat won’t take the impression away.

Professor Tiffany Field, who works with the Touch Research Institute at the University of Miami, suggests that individuals who are isolated, participate in more physical working out — walking, brushing of hair, yoga and stretching. Any activity which physically moves skin will help alleviate the yearning.

“Touch is necessary for immune function. Stimulating pressure receptors under the skin slows the nervous system down and halts the release of stress hormones,” Field told CNN.

The benefits of touch Short touch Touching people can be vital when they are unwell. A little touch can release oxytocin which decreases the release of stress hormones and boosts the disease fighting capability. A lack of touch can lead to depression, anxiety and stress.

Prolonged touch An extended touch can lower stress hormone levels. It can also increase the amount of serotonin and dopamine in the body, which helps regulate mood. These interactions are particularly essential for the development of young kids.



The comfort of human touch is deeply embedded, which is why we also ache to hug or comfort others if they are putting up with.

Nowhere is the failure to soothe the putting up with more difficult to bear than when a patient dies without family by their bedside. It deepens the despair of life’s darkest moments.

Fiona Boardman, whose mother died in a care home in England in early April of presumed coronavirus, told CNN that having less touch in their final visit with her was the hardest.

“(The) doctor brought us in. We were standing nowhere near her. We didn’t want to say we’ve come to say goodbye, so we said we just wanted to say we were thinking of her, loving her and praying for her,” Boardman said.

“We couldn’t hold her hand and say our goodbyes. You’re just sliding a bit of love under the radar and you hope that it was better than nothing.”

“We couldn’t hold her hand and say our goodbyes. You’re just sliding a bit of love under the radar and you hope that it was better than nothing.” Fiona Boardman

David Kessler is an author and grief expert who says the requirement to be with family members when they die is one of the greatest challenges that society is facing.

“It’s very rare in history that we have had these moments where we are isolated physically from one another,” that he told CNN.

“When we are in deep grief we long for physical connections. Our loved one has been physically ripped away from us. So we at least want the others who are alive to be with us, to be holding out hands, to be touching us,” Kessler added.

“You know many times when we are alone, we miss being touched. So just missing that person, holding your hand as you cry, makes all the difference in the world. So that’s why it’s so devastating for people right now.”

Kessler applauds the efforts of medical care staff to hold up phones so families can video call throughout a relative’s final moments.

“It is important we find ways to connect, and when someone dies we still have to grieve in real time,” that he said.

But that he says video calls can only just go to date.

“Virtual connection is never going to make up for real touch, for real presence, but it’s the best thing we have right now,” he said. “So it’s so important to do something, instead of nothing.”

Something, instead of nothing, is a popular refrain nowadays. The richness and depth of interaction has been replaced with necessary — but empty — substitutes. A smiley face just isn’t a smile and pixels don’t evoke proximity — physically, emotionally or biochemically.

The coronavirus pandemic has stolen lives and the ways we comfort each other at the most profoundly human level. The behaviors that will help alleviate suffering — showing empathy through body gestures, being physically close to those we care about and the healing power of touch — have been obtained from us due to the nature of the disease.