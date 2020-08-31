Тaditionally highly-demanded textbooks now available online – Armenian News

Ahead of the brand-new scholastic year, the Methodology Department of the Yerevan Basic Medical College created a long- waited for advancement– 2- volume “Inorganic Chemistry” (ISBN 978- 99941- 71- 19- 4) and “Analytical Chemistry” (ISBN 978- 9939- 815- 19- 0) textbooks authored by Rima Khachatryan, an Honoured Pedagogue of the Republic of Armenia, are now available online too.

Printing of textbooks, particularly high- quality print, is rather expensive and time- consuming. Moreover, tough- copy textbooks have a brief life span and end up being used- out over a time. Reprinting needs another significant financial investment of time and cash. And, trainees are the ones who suffer the most in the outcome of this vicious circle.

Therefore, the Methodology Department has actually decided to publish all the needed textbooks online, and went on with publishing the ones that are generally extremely required by the trainees. The college library has actually evaluated the nation- broad textbooks collection turnover rate, based upon which the most flowed textbooks were recognized.

Rima Khachatryan’s “Inorganic Chemistry” and “Analytical Chemistry” have actually been composed in accordance with the requirements of the state curriculum for medical colleges and are meant for the trainees of these colleges. For about one- and- a- half years both …