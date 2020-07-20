Оppo Watch now available in Germany

Unveiled back in March alongside the Find X2 series in China, Oppo’s first smartwatch is now available in Germany. The aptly named Oppo Watch is offered with a starting price of €249. The wearable is also expected to debut in more European countries soon and will also make its way to India alongside the Reno4 series.

The 41mm version of the Oppo Watch features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a 320 x 320-pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs Oppo’s Color OS Watch and is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset alongside the Appolo 3 co-processor. Storage comes in at 8GB and there’s 1GB RAM

The Watch comes with all the standard array of sports tracking profiles as well as heart rate tracker, GPS and ECG sensor. It also packs eSIM functionality and NFC which will work with Google Pay for contactless payments. The battery is 300 mAh and Oppo claims it can last 24 hours with normal use and up to 21 days with the power saving mode enabled.

