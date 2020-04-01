Trending Now
Trump rips CNN reporter for ‘self-congratulation’ question: ‘You don’t have the brains you were born with’
spotlight
Ted Cruz Blasts Pelosi And Dems For Refusing To Fund Small Business Rescue Loans: ‘Fund The D*mn Program’
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) unleash on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her other Democrats today for not moneying a lending to conserve small companies impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans attempted to pass $250 billion in small company financing recently to conserve the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection...
